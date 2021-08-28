Zacks: Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.12 Billion

Brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post $5.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.23 billion and the lowest is $5.05 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.34 billion to $18.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.05 billion to $19.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.77. 2,003,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $105.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

