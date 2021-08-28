Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ BHF traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 694,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,982. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

