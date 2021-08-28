FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Down 64.7% in August

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the July 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FXCNY remained flat at $$2.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93. FIH Mobile has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.99.
About FIH Mobile
