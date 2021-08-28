CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.17. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CareTrust REIT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

