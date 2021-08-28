CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.480-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. 440,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,166. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CareTrust REIT stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.