Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Down 73.6% in August

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the July 29th total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 826.0 days.
Shares of GRNNF remained flat at $$29.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.94. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $29.00.
About Grand City Properties
Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.