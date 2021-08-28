Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Down 73.6% in August

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the July 29th total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 826.0 days.

Shares of GRNNF remained flat at $$29.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.94. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

