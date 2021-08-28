GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 203.7% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GERS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 48,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,987. GreenShift has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07.

Get GreenShift alerts:

GreenShift Company Profile

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.