AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF comprises about 0.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSOS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,057,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after buying an additional 440,264 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,702,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,835,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,486,000.

MSOS stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,153. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.96.

