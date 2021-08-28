Analysts Set Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Price Target at €187.00

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €187.00 ($220.00).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAE shares. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SAE stock remained flat at $€150.50 ($177.06) during trading hours on Friday. 69,498 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.65. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €139.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.75.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

