Brokerages Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Quanterix posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanterix.

QTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $196,225.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $96,302.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,023 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $1,216,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 755.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 135,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 119,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,174.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 23.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded up $4.34 on Friday, hitting $50.30. 615,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,162. Quanterix has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $92.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

