Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILI. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 5.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 24.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at $577,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at $2,057,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 139.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,571,000 after buying an additional 1,150,163 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,522,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,924. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.83. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

