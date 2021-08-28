Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 272 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 848.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 35,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Visa by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,195,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,053,000 after purchasing an additional 162,196 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.69. 6,368,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

