Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Invests $210,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $29.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,865.00. 253,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,537. The company has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,643.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $959.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

