Short Interest in Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Declines By 97.4%

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the July 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 976,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Surna stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 86,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,286. Surna has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06.

Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.

