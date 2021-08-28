Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the July 29th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Samsonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

OTCMKTS:SMSEY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,732. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71. Samsonite International has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

