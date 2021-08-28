Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Announce $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to report $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.69. Crown Castle International posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.25. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

