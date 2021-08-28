Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Announce $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to report $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.69. Crown Castle International posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.25. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.