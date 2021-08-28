Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Raises Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,771. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

