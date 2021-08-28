Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.22. 297,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,976. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.44 and a 52-week high of $118.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

