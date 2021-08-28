TerraUSD (UST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $74.76 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. TerraUSD has a market cap of $2.36 billion and $74.76 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005733 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007198 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,352,988,393 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

