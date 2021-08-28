Digitex Futures Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.53 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00052455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00052417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.09 or 0.00750822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00100163 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.