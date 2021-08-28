Brokerages Set Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) PT at $186.15

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.15.

Several research firms have commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

TT stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.78. The stock had a trading volume of 920,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,230. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.62. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $115.28 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.