National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$104.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NA shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSE NA traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$99.32. 1,287,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,815. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$62.50 and a 12 month high of C$100.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 8.4928957 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

