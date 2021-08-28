SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Decreased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,114 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.8% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 502,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,956. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.74.

