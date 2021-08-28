Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of Telos stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $32.74. 780,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.50. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Research analysts forecast that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 773,210 shares of company stock valued at $23,685,697. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Telos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.