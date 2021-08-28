Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRTA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prothena by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth $366,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -36.43, a PEG ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.47. Prothena has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $69.08.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prothena will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

