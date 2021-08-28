O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $21.05 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 537,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Pfizer by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,339,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,543,000 after purchasing an additional 217,588 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Pfizer by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 32,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. 32,924,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,158,611. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $261.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

