Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the lowest is $2.90 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $11.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $13.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.56. The stock had a trading volume of 473,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,764. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,972 shares of company stock valued at $836,485. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,004,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,346,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after buying an additional 907,873 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,045,000 after buying an additional 125,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

