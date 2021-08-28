8,625 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Purchased by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $69.24. The company had a trading volume of 877,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.