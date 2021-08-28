Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $307,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,793,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,132,478. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.05.

