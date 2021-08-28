Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the July 29th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IDEXY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 142,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,658. The company has a market cap of $106.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.31. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDEXY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.