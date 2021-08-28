Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Rises By 78.6%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,893,800 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the July 29th total of 8,901,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,690.8 days.
IITSF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 130,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,750. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.77. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
