Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Rises By 78.6%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,893,800 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the July 29th total of 8,901,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,690.8 days.

IITSF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 130,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,750. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.77. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

