Ether Zero Price Down 9.7% This Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $315,337.63 and approximately $3,704.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.69 or 0.06642656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00130638 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,512,371 coins and its circulating supply is 185,482,958 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

