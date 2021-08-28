Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.01 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAV. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.43.

VIAV stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. 2,109,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,567. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,646,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $707,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

