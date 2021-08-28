NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.41. 5,965,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,028,682. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

