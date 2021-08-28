Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys 284 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after acquiring an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,529,020,000 after purchasing an additional 786,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,368,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

