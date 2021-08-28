Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,359 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 3.44% of California Water Service Group worth $97,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $211,556. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CWT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 328,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,345. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.14.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

