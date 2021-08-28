2,700,483 Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,700,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Switch by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $73,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Switch by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,160 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $19,951,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its stake in Switch by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

SWCH traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.36. 1,858,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,888. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWCH. Raymond James upgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,553.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $405,584.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,678 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,269,805 shares of company stock worth $26,952,526 in the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

