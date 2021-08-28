$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to post $3.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.89 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.15 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.94. 2,457,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

