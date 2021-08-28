Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Core-Mark posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

CORE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CORE stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 491,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,799. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.85. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,097,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,405,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,517,000. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,704,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter worth $28,351,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

