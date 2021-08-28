iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $5.28 on Friday, reaching $276.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

