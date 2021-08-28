Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Achieves $5.19 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002229 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $593.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.11 or 0.00310414 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00151530 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00170523 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

