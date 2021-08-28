Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Up 283.9% in August

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 283.9% from the July 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of Metro Bank stock remained flat at $$1.48 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $131.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

