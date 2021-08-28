Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Grows By 312.4%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a growth of 312.4% from the July 29th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $141,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 131,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 85.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 51,121 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 199,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,333. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $9.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.