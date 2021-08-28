The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-$4.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.35.

NYSE:EL traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,393. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $204.23 and a twelve month high of $341.79.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

