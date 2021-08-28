$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Shares of PM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,994,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,932. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.62. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $159.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.