Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,622 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.03% of A. O. Smith worth $118,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,052,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 67,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $72.38. 440,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $73.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.68.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

