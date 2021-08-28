Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,362 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $162,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at $28,410,312.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,371 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 154.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.95. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $276.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.60.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.