Handshake Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $327,480.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $106.86 million and approximately $327,480.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,681.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.20 or 0.06649783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.16 or 0.01286238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.68 or 0.00354720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00130811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.85 or 0.00617995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.00338487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 72.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00295139 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 415,502,478 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

