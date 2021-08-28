Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDMGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Icade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Icade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.18 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:CDMGF remained flat at $$88.18 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.01. Icade has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

