Brokerages Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Target Price at $70.00

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,481. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.37. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Global-e Online will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,318,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,485,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

